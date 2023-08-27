Sting, Darby Allin Beat Christian, Swerve in a Coffin Match at AEW All In 2023

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a tag team coffin match at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The finish saw Sting hit Strickland with the Scorpion Death Drop on top of the coffin and put him in the coffin, but Strickland was able to get his hands up just in time to prevent the lid from closing.

Allin, who took out Christian by hitting him with the TNT title belt, came off the top rope with a coffin drop onto the casket that sandwiched Strickland in between the bed and lid before closing it shut.

Strickland nearly got the win for his team by putting Sting in the coffin with his trademark bat, but the Icon was able to use the bat to keep the lid from shutting.

Next up for Allin will be a showdown with Luchasaurus, who made his presence felt in the match, at All Out for the TNT championship on Sept. 3.

While Sting was off television for the past couple of months, Allin was embroiled in a rivalry with the Mogul Embassy due to their obsession with making life miserable for 18-year-old Nick Wayne.

Wayne, who has been mentored by Allin, made his AEW debut on the July 12 episode of Dynamite. Although he was impressive and performed well, Wayne fell just short in his debut singles match against Strickland.

In the Royal Rampage on July 21 to determine the No. 1 contender for the TNT Championship, Allin last eliminated Swerve to win, which prompted the Mogul Embassy to try to get back at Allin.

They did so in the form of Strickland and AR Fox paying Wayne a visit while he was training. They beat Wayne to a bloody pulp and called Allin afterward, telling him he would suffer a similar fate.

Allin confronted the Mogul Embassy on a recent episode of Dynamite, but he wasn't alone, as Sting made his surprise return to AEW programming.

Sting used his trusty bat to clean house, and while he had Swerve at his mercy, he laid down a challenge for All In.

It was later announced that the two sides would do battle in a coffin match, adding even greater stakes to an already heated grudge match.

A surprising twist occurred on the final episode of Dynamite before All In, though, as Fox was booted from Mogul Embassy and replaced by Christian as Swerve's partner.

Sting and Allin had teamed up on numerous occasions entering All In and never lost, so they presented a massive challenge to a team that had essentially no previous experience as a duo.

Despite Swerve and Christian's best efforts, Sting and Allin remained undefeated as a team and got some revenge on behalf of Wayne.

