Fantasy Football 2023: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Team Names and League Names

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, several high-volume pass-catchers went in the first round of our simulated draft. The NFL is trending more toward the pass and away from every-down running backs, and fantasy is beginning to mirror that.



No. 1 targets like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill are valuable because they rarely have a truly bad weekly performance. Chase, for example, had only one game with fewer than 50 yards in 2022 and caught at least four passes every single week.



Chase did miss four games with a hip injury, and injuries are about the only thing that will hold top-tier receivers back.



This doesn't mean, however, that it's not worth using a first-round pick on a running back. Every-down dual-threat backs like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley are still worth building a roster around. The goal, though, is to target backs who provide good PPR value.



Bijan Robinson is the rookie from the 2023 class worth grabbing early. He's in a loaded Atlanta Falcons backfield, but projects as more of an all-around offensive threat than just a ball carrier.



Robinson caught 60 passes in his three collegiate seasons, and the Falcons are pushing him to fully utilize his skill set as a pro.



"We want to continue to challenge him to see—can he push himself past a threshold of even what he thinks he's capable of to see what we can unlock in him," running backs coach Michael Pitre said, per Amna Subhan of the team's official website.



Travis Kelce, who serves as the Kansas City Chiefs' de facto No. 1 receiver, is the only tight end worth a first-round pick.



Run-first backs like Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry can generally be targeted in Round 2. Though their value as offensive centerpieces shouldn't be discounted it can be wise to target a receiver first if there's an early run on backs in Round 1,



Because running backs and receivers (and Kelce) are the most valuable commodities in fantasy, it's smart to grab some combination of them through the first two rounds. The possible exception to this is when making an early move for the most consistent quarterback in football, Patrick Mahomes, which we saw in our mock.

