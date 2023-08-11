Fantasy Alert: 'Sense' among Falcons is Drake London Will Emerge as a True No. 1 WR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While most of the fantasy attention around the Atlanta Falcons revolves around the arrival of Bijan Robinson and head coach Arthur Smith's rushing attack, Drake London is a potential sleeper option to keep an eye on.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is a "sense" from people around the team that the second-year wide receiver "will emerge as a true No. 1 receiver" in the offense.

The Falcons have invested significant draft capital to upgrade their pass catchers. London was the eighth overall pick in 2022. Kyle Pitts was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when he was taken at No. 4 in 2021.

Both players have shown flashes of being impactful fantasy players. Pitts was one of three tight ends with at least 1,000 yards during the 2021 season. He took a step back last season due to injuries that limited him to just 10 games.

Pitts' 75.6 points in PPR leagues ranked 33rd among all tight ends in 2022. London turned in a solid rookie season as the No. 1 target as a result of Pitts' struggles. He had 72 receptions, 866 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games (15 starts).

Even more encouraging than those stats was London's target share. The Falcons' 415 pass attempts were the second-fewest in the NFL, but London's 117 targets were tied with Jaylen Waddle and Tyler Lockett and more than Brandon Aiyuk (116).

Another promising sign for London is having Desmond Ridder at quarterback. While there's still a lot we don't know about the type of player Ridder will be in the NFL, Smith did show more trust in him to throw the ball when he replaced Marcus Mariota at the end of last season.

Ridder averaged 28.8 attempts per game in four starts. Mariota averaged 23.1 attempts per game in his 13 starts.

A healthy Pitts will certainly cut into London's share of the targets, and Robinson also figures to be a big part of the passing game, but the 22-year-old figures to be the top target for Ridder when the season begins.