Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Want to Be on Netflix Show: 'That's Not for Me'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The crop of quarterbacks for producers of the Netflix documentary series Quarterback to choose from continues to thin out.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said "that's not for me" when talking about the possibility of appearing on the show.

The first season of Quarterback, which was a joint venture between NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes' 2PM Productions, featured Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

While the eight-episode season was generally well received, it doesn't appear to have sparked a lot of interest from some of the biggest stars in the sport for future seasons.

Dak Prescott said he turned down an invitation. Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford are among those who have said they won't be participating.

While Netflix has yet to make an official announcement about a second season, Manning said on the July 10 episode of The Pat McAfee Show (starts at 11:36 mark) it will be renewed and they would "love to document three different types of quarterbacks again at three different points of their careers."

Garoppolo would certainly be a compelling addition to the show. He's been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL over the past four years during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, but the success was often credited to head coach Kyle Shanahan's system and the playmakers around him.

Now, the 31-year-old is leaving the friendly confines of that scheme to rejoin his former offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, Josh McDaniels. He's trying to reestablish himself after a broken foot kept him out for the final five regular-season games and all three of San Francisco's playoff games last season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like fans will get an in-depth look at Garoppolo's move to Las Vegas.