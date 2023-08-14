MLB Power Rankings: Orioles Hang on to No. 1 as Yankees, Padres Slide

0 of 30

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Faced with the most difficult week of their season, the Baltimore Orioles took some hits but not enough to dislodge them from the No. 1 spot in our weekly MLB power rankings.

There was plenty of movement elsewhere, including a climb back into the top five for the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers and yet another step forward by the Seattle Mariners, who at least salvaged a winning week while other contenders failed to do so.

Taking steps back were the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees as both tallied four losses against two wins. The biggest loser of all was the San Diego Padres, who couldn't even overcome the previously ice-cold Arizona Diamondbacks.

As always, these rankings are fluid, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.