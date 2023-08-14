MLB Power Rankings: Orioles Hang on to No. 1 as Yankees, Padres Slide

MLB Power Rankings: Orioles Hang on to No. 1 as Yankees, Padres SlideAugust 14, 2023
Faced with the most difficult week of their season, the Baltimore Orioles took some hits but not enough to dislodge them from the No. 1 spot in our weekly MLB power rankings.
There was plenty of movement elsewhere, including a climb back into the top five for the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers and yet another step forward by the Seattle Mariners, who at least salvaged a winning week while other contenders failed to do so.
Taking steps back were the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees as both tallied four losses against two wins. The biggest loser of all was the San Diego Padres, who couldn't even overcome the previously ice-cold Arizona Diamondbacks.
As always, these rankings are fluid, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.
Nos. 30-29
30. Oakland Athletics (33-85)
Previous Rank: 30
Last Week: 1-2 vs. TEX, 0-3 @ WAS
Zack Gelof has a .978 OPS since his promotion, yet the best reason to watch the A's remains the righteous resistance of their fans against owner John Fisher. He's an embodiment of Ferengi Rule of Acquisition No. 261: "A wealthy man can afford anything except a conscience."
29. Kansas City Royals (38-81)
Previous Rank: 29
Last Week: 1-3 @ BOS, 1-1 vs. STL
That seven-game win streak between July 28 and Aug. 4 was fun while it lasted, but the Royals have since gone back to skidding. At least it was another good week for Bobby Witt Jr. and for MJ Melendez, who owns six home runs in 11 career games against the Red Sox
Nos. 28-27
28. Colorado Rockies (45-72)
Previous Rank: 26
Last Week: 1-2 @ MIL, 0-4 @ LAD
The Rockies, who are now 20-43 away from Coors Field, played seven games on the road against two division leaders and got their butts whooped? We're shocked. Shocked! Anyway, at least Austin Gomber is having a good time with a 2.72 ERA since June 25.
27. Chicago White Sox (47-72)
Previous Rank: 27
Last Week: 2-1 vs. NYY, 0-3 vs. MIL
The last thing the White Sox needed after their trade deadline sell-off and José Ramírez vs. Tim Anderson was two former players airing dirty laundry, but that's just how the proverbial cookie is crumbling this year. Because of a minor pinky injury, Sox fans didn't even get to watch Luis Robert Jr. this past weekend.
No. 26-25
26. St. Louis Cardinals (52-66)
Previous Rank: 28
Last Week: 2-1 @ TBR, 1-1 @ KCR
The set against the Rays marked the Cardinals' first series win in August, with former Rays prospect Matthew Liberatore providing the dagger with eight shutout frames on Thursday. It was a good sign for 2024, of which the Cards need as many as they can get.
25. New York Mets (53-65)
Previous Rank: 25
Last Week: 2-1 vs. CHC, 1-3 vs. ATL
The series win against a red-hot Cubs team was a nice touch, even if the follow-up involved the Mets getting pantsed by Atlanta on their home turf. Mets fans are advised to keep watching for Pete Alonso, who's homered nine times since July 25.
Nos. 24-23
24. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65)
Previous Rank: 24
Last Week: 2-2 vs. ATL, 1-2 vs. CIN
Consecutive four-game series against Milwaukee and Atlanta gave the Pirates a chance to play spoiler and they took advantage by splitting both. They didn't keep the momentum up against the Reds, but at least Ke'Bryan Hayes kept his up. He's 10-for-22 with 10 runs batted in since Tuesday.
23. Detroit Tigers (53-65)
Previous Rank: 23
Last Week: 3-1 vs. MIN, 1-2 @ BOS
The Tigers are now 7-4 against the Twins, which will do as a shiny item amid an otherwise nondescript season. Kerry Carpenter's recent hot streak has also been a welcome sight. He hit three home runs in the Red Sox series and is 17-for-37 over his last 10 games overall.
Nos. 22-21
22. Washington Nationals (53-66)
Previous Rank: 22
Last Week: 1-3 @ PHI, 3-0 vs. OAK
Being the butt of a no-hitter is never any fun, nor are series defeats on the heels of four-game winning streaks. Facing the A's provided the Nationals with a nice break highlighted by walk-off wins on Saturday and Sunday. Now comes the gauntlet, as their next 19 games are against winning clubs.
21. Cleveland Guardians (57-62)
Previous Rank: 21
Last Week: 2-2 vs. TOR, 1-2 @ TBR
Last week's tour of the AL East was a mixed bag for the Guardians, whose playoff hopes are basically awaiting the last nail to get driven home. You nonetheless have to hand it to rookie righties Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams, who have a combined 1.98 ERA in the second half.
No. 20: San Diego Padres
Record: 56-62
Previous Rank: 14
Last Week: 0-2 @ SEA, 1-2 @ ARI
The good news, such as it is, is that the Padres are maintaining a strong run differential at plus-57. That's the second-best mark in the NL West, and it suggests they're merely a few lucky breaks away from bringing their actual record in line with their hypothetical record.
But this is pretty much the only grounds to be optimistic about the Padres these days. Losses in six out of seven have dropped them to 13-15 since the break. To call this team a disappointment would be an insult to disappointments.
No. 19: Arizona Diamondbacks
Record: 59-59
Previous Rank: 19
Last Week: 0-2 vs. LAD, 2-1 vs. SDP
The Diamondbacks' loss to the Padres on Friday made it nine in a row and 25 out of 32 dating back to July 2. So, yeah, they badly needed the back-to-back wins they got on Saturday and Sunday to get their record back to .500.
What the Diamondbacks need now is for Corbin Carroll to find his hitting stroke again. He's still the easy favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year, but since the start of July he's hitting just .225.
No. 18: New York Yankees
Record: 60-58
Previous Rank: 16
Last Week: 1-2 @ CHW, 1-2 @ MIA
Aaron Judge is doing all he can to rescue the Yankees' season. Since coming off the IL on July 28, he's slammed three home runs with 18 walks against 13 strikeouts. He's even outdoing himself with an average exit velocity of 97.5 mph, a new Statcast record.
Yet it's hard to see the Yankees as anything more than stuck in neutral. They're 26-35 since May 31 and they're not getting any healthier. They also don't seem to know what to do with Luis Severino, whose ERA has jumped nearly five full runs from last year.
No. 17: Los Angeles Angels
Record: 59-60
Previous Rank: 18
Last Week: 2-1 vs. SFG, 1-2 @ HOU
Almost two weeks later, you still have to admire the Angels throwing caution to the wind and using the trade market to reinforce their roster around Shohei Ohtani, who's continuing to make history you didn't know was waiting to be made.
It could be going better, though. Even after splitting last week, the Angels are 3-9 in August and staring down a difficult remaining schedule. They need vintage Mike Trout, whose return from hamate surgery will supposedly happen in the near future, like Leia Organa needed Obi-Wan Kenobi.
No. 16: Cincinnati Reds
Record: 62-58
Previous Rank: 15
Last Week: 1-2 vs. MIA, 2-1 @ PIT
The Reds badly needed the redemption they found against the Pirates, but the month of August has still done their playoff pursuit no favors. They're 3-9 with a 6.85 ERA for the month.
It's also getting hard to ignore the sudden twists and turns the Elly De La Cruz train is taking. He's still having sensational moments, but since the All-Star break he's batting under the Mendoza line with 50 strikeouts in 122 plate appearances.
No. 15: Miami Marlins
Record: 62-57
Previous Rank: 20
Last Week: 2-1 vs. CIN, 2-1 vs. NYY
Back-to-back wins to close out the Reds series was just what the Marlins needed after losses in five straight and 17 out of 22. Even sweeter was them snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a five-run comeback on Sunday to get the better of the Yankees.
The road ahead for the Marlins is nevertheless a tough one. It would help a great deal if they got more of what they saw from Sandy Alcantara on Saturday, as he truly looked like his Cy Young Award-winning 2022 self in striking out 10 in a complete game victory.
No. 14: Boston Red Sox
Record: 62-56
Previous Rank: 17
Last Week: 3-1 vs. KCR, 2-1 vs. DET
The Red Sox badly needed a good week after the [bleep]-show that unfolded at Fenway Park last weekend. They got it, and it was made that much better by largely successful returns on the parts of Trevor Story and Chris Sale.
But now comes the hard part. The Red Sox have the toughest remaining schedule of any team in the American League. Included within are seven games each against the Orioles and Astros, plus another five against the Rays.
No. 13: Minnesota Twins
Record: 62-58
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: 1-3 vs. DET, 2-1 @ PHI
Winning an opener against the Tigers only to lose the next three games, including two by way of shutouts? The Twins needed to redeem themselves after that showing, and indeed they did by bouncing back from a loss in the opener to take their series in Philadelphia.
It was also a good week for Carlos Correa, who hit .421 and swatted three home runs. The Twins have been waiting for him to show up all year. Maybe this is it.
No. 12: San Francisco Giants
Record: 63-55
Previous Rank: 10
Last Week: 1-2 @ LAA, 1-2 vs. TEX
The Giants' week was on the verge of going from bad to worse on Sunday, as what had been Logan Webb working on a shutout suddenly turned into a 2-1 deficit in the 10th inning. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Patrick Bailey played hero with a walk-off two-run shot.
All the same, losses in six out of eight haven't strengthened the Giants' standing in the NL wild-card race. And they're looking at a brutal remaining schedule that features seven games against the Dodgers and six against Atlanta. They have little choice but to get hot again.
No. 11: Milwaukee Brewers
Record: 65-54
Previous Rank: 13
Last Week: 2-1 vs. COL, 3-0 @ CHW
The Brewers were 1.5 games out of first place on July 31 and they came into last week at just 3-3 for August. Back-to-back series against the Rockies and White Sox were surely a welcome sight, and they did well to take advantage with five wins against one defeat.
This week's trip through Chavez Ravine and Arlington poses a stiffer challenge, but the Brewers can at least feel confident in their pitching. Brandon Woodruff has looked good in his first two starts off the IL and Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta have a combined 2.58 ERA since the break.
No. 10: Toronto Blue Jays
Record: 66-54
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: 2-2 @ CLE, 1-2 vs. CHC
It wasn't a completely highlight-less week for the Blue Jays, if for no other reason than José Bautista got a well-deserved sendoff at the Rogers Centre on Saturday. Alas, it was otherwise not the best week for the club's playoff hopes.
In addition to losing four out of seven, the Jays sent Alek Manoah down to the minors for the second time this season and are still waiting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get his power going again. He's homered once since July 23.
No. 9: Chicago Cubs
Record: 61-57
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: 1-2 @ NYM, 2-1 @ TOR
The Cubs had been on a 20-9 run before losing two out of three to the Mets, and what had been a mere 1.5-game deficit to the Brewers at the start of the week is now 3.5 games despite the Cubs saving face in Toronto.
Yet despair is hardly in order on the North Side. The Cubs have the easiest remaining schedule of any contender in either league. Additional bright sides include Jeimer Candelario's .425 average since coming from Washington and Marcus Stroman's looming return on Wednesday.
No. 8: Seattle Mariners
Record: 63-54
Previous Rank: 11
Last Week: 2-0 vs. SDP, 1-2 vs. BAL
With their win over the Orioles on Friday, the Mariners made it eight in a row and 13 out of 15. Even after getting humbled with losses in the next two games of the series, they're only 1.5 games out in the AL wild-card race and still the hottest team in said race.
As if all this plus the recent hotness (i.e, an .859 OPS in the second half) of center fielder/magician Julio Rodríguez wasn't enough to keep the Mariners feeling good, they also have the easiest remaining schedule of any American League contender.
No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies
Record: 65-54
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: 3-1 vs. WAS, 1-2 vs. MIN
The Phillies started last week hot with wins in four out of five, with Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter against the Nationals on Wednesday functioning as the exclamation mark. Then the wheels came off as they managed just one run in consecutive losses to the Twins.
But no matter. The Phillies are still rolling with a 40-22 record since June 3 and they're even finally seeing Trea Turner get hot. The $300 million signee is 17-for-39 with six doubles and two home runs in his last 10 games.
No. 6: Tampa Bay Rays
Record: 71-49
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: 1-2 @ STL, 2-1 vs. CLE
Talk about a brutal start to a week. As if dropping a series to the last-place Cardinals wasn't enough, the Rays also revealed on Tuesday that the tightness in ace left-hander Shane McClanahan's forearm will likely keep him from pitching again this year.
Mercifully, walk-off wins on Friday and Saturday allowed the Rays to salvage some dignity. And in a rare bit of good news on the pitching front, Tyler Glasnow is due to return Monday in San Francisco after a brief bout with back spasms.
No. 5: Houston Astros
Record: 68-51
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: 2-1 vs. BAL, 2-1 vs. LAA
There were a few raised eyebrows when Dusty Baker shaded the Orioles during the Astros' visit to the White House on Monday, but they ended up walking the walk in that series and are now 26-14 in their last 40 games. Things are going well, in other words.
Things would be going better, of course, if the Rangers weren't maintaining their lead in the AL West by playing even better baseball. But with the Astros' key hitters all swinging the bat well since the break and Justin Verlander still firmly on a roll, the race is far from over.
No. 4: Los Angeles Dodgers
Record: 71-46
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: 2-0 @ ARI, 4-0 vs. COL
Even if it was at the expense of a reeling Diamondbacks squad and a Rockies team that's in last place by a mile, a perfect week is a perfect week is a perfect week. And so it goes for the Dodgers. They've won eight in a row and are 24-8 since July 5.
Don't look now, but the Dodgers finally seem to have their starting rotation in order. Lance Lynn has been terrific since arriving via trade. Julio Urías is on a heater. Bobby Miller has stabilized after a slump. And on Thursday, the Dodgers welcomed Clayton Kershaw back from a roughly six-week stay on the IL.
No. 3: Texas Rangers
Record: 70-48
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: 2-1 vs. OAK, 2-1 @ SFG
Though the Rangers lost a tough one on Sunday, it's never a bad thing to go 4-2 in a week. It's even less of a bad thing, of course, to be 12-2 in August and to have grown one's lead from 0.5 to 2.5 games over the Astros.
The Rangers are getting precisely what they wanted from Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, who have a combined 2.88 ERA since coming over in trades. And don't overlook Dane Dunning, who has an 11-strikeout game and a 12-strikeout game this month.
No. 2: Atlanta
Record: 75-42
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: 2-2 @ PIT, 3-1 @ NYM
It was simultaneously a very good yet oddly disappointing week for Atlanta. Though they averaged eight runs per game with a peak of 21 in the first game of a double header on Saturday, they merely split against the Bucs and failed to sweep a diminished Mets squad.
But even if Atlanta is "only" 15-13 in the second half, they're a ridiculous 42-18 in 60 games since June 3. They don't really have anything to worry about...save for maybe a starting rotation that's hit the skids with a 5.53 ERA since the break.
No. 1: Baltimore Orioles
Record: 73-45
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: 1-2 vs. HOU, 2-1 @ SEA
Though the Orioles took one on the chin from the Astros, they might have won the series if not for Kyle Tucker's clutch grand slam in the first game. In any case, they made up for it by marching into the lair of baseball's hottest team and dealing a chin-shot of their own.
Ultimately, it was a good enough week for the Orioles to hold on to the No. 1 spot after claiming it for the first time all year the previous week. They're 24-10 since July 5 and their 8-4 record in August puts them on track for their fifth winning month in as many tries.
Highlight of the Week
Guy robs a home run in one half-inning and then hits a home run in the next. How often do you see it?
Not that often, actually. Hence why it would have been special occasion when Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins did it against the Mariners on Sunday even if his robbery and subsequent dinger hadn't been game-saving and game-winning acts, respectively.
No numbers. No further notes of any kind, really. Just awe.
AL Award Rankings
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA
- Kyle Tucker, HOU
- Luis Robert Jr., CHW
- Adolis García, TEX
- Yandy Díaz, TBR
- Marcus Semien, TEX
- Wander Franco, TBR
- José Ramírez, CLE
- Corey Seager, TEX
- Bo Bichette, TOR
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Kevin Gausman, TOR
- Luis Castillo, SEA
- Framber Valdez, HOU
- Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
- Gunnar Henderson, BAL
- Josh Jung, TEX
- Mastaka Yoshida, BOS
AL MVP
AL Cy Young
AL Rookie of the Year
NL Award Rankings
- Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
- Freddie Freeman, LAD
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Matt Olson, ATL
- Juan Soto, SDP
- Corbin Carroll, ARI
- Luis Arraez, MIA
- Sean Murphy, ATL
- Cody Bellinger, CHC
- Ha-Seong Kim, SDP
- Blake Snell, SDP
- Zac Gallen, ARI
- Justin Steele, CHC
- Spencer Strider, ATL
- Logan Webb, SFG
- Corbin Carroll, ARI
- Matt McLain, CIN
- Kodai Senga, NYM
NL MVP
NL Cy Young
NL Rookie of the Year
What to Watch for This Week
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.