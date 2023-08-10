X

MLB

    Phillies' Michael Lorenzen Wows Fans with No-Hitter in 2nd Start After Tigers Trade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 10, 2023

    Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen, left, and J.T. Realmuto celebrate after Lorenzen's no-hitter during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Welcome to baseball history, Michael Lorenzen.

    The Philadelphia Phillies' trade-deadline acquisition threw the 14th no-hitter in the history of the organization on Wednesday, giving up just four walks with five strikeouts in a 7-0 win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MICHAEL LORENZEN THROWS A NO-HITTER 🚨<br><br>The 14th no-hitter in Phillies history👏<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JomboyMedia</a>)<a href="https://t.co/PuOIr1WdxK">pic.twitter.com/PuOIr1WdxK</a>

    How's that for a home debut?

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    MICHAEL LORENZEN THROWS THE FIRST NO-HITTER BY A <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> PITCHER SINCE 2015 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/spjkQs9HkG">pic.twitter.com/spjkQs9HkG</a>

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Michael Lorenzen no-hitter in his Phillies home debut. EPIC. <a href="https://t.co/tsUVSuAhhE">pic.twitter.com/tsUVSuAhhE</a>

    The last Phillies pitcher to pull off the feat was Cole Hamels, back in 2015. But the fact that Lorenzen did so in just his second start with the club, and his first in Philadelphia, was particularly special.

    So yes, MLB Twitter was loving it:

    Leslie Gudel @lesliegudel

    I freaking love baseball!!! What a game by Michael Lorenzen!! Kudos to Rob Thompson for letting him do something special! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#phillies</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    In his second start with Philadelphia, Michael Lorenzen has thrown a no-hitter against Washington. First of his career. A brilliant 124-pitch, four-walk, five-strikeout outing.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Now that's what you call some first impression to the good folks in Philadelphia, with Michael Lorenzen stepping into the history books.

    Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3

    Michael Lorenzen...that is amazing. Hot damn.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    28-year-old homers in his first big league at-bat. Trade deadline acquisition throws a no-no in his first home start. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

    Derrick Gunn @RealDGunn

    Incredible pitching performance 👏🏽👏🏽

    AJ Luciani @aj_luciani

    Lorenzen no hitter! Now a Philly legend

    Joe @josephbrenner

    Lorenzen! What a gem!!!

    Matt Gregan @Gregan_Sports

    Masterful start from Michael Lorenzen! He just tossed the 14th no-hitter in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> history. Incredible to watch unfold! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a>

    Colleen Wolfe @ColleenWolfe

    Give Lorenzen a key to the city. Welcome home.

    Here's what Lorenzen's stats look like in his first two starts with the Phillies: A 2-0 record with six hits, two runs, five walks and 10 strikeouts in 17 innings.

    Dave Dombrowski, take a bow.

    The Phillies acquired Lorenzen at the deadline for prospect for infielder prospect Hao-Yu Lee in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, a move that was met with some skepticism in Philadelphia given that the rotation has pitched well this season and the team had a need for another right-handed outfield bat.

    Dombrowski, Philly's president of baseball operations, told Jayson Stark of The Athletic this week that the trade market didn't have the sort of difference-making bat they were looking for.

    They liked that Lorenzen had the ability to operate as both a starter and reliever, however, so they pulled the trigger on that deal:

    "He was somebody we had identified all along. We continued to watch him. He was throwing the ball very well. We knew he was going to get traded because the Tigers—they were in a position where they were looking to move players (who could be a) free agent at the end of the year. So it was a matter of then, OK, staying on top of the situation to see if we could make a trade—and, of course, a lot of clubs (were) interested in him."

    And now the move looks like a stroke of pure genius for the 63-52 Phillies, who currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Lorenzen has adjusted extremely well to life with his new team.

    Historically well.