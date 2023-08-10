Phillies' Michael Lorenzen Wows Fans with No-Hitter in 2nd Start After Tigers Trade

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Welcome to baseball history, Michael Lorenzen.

The Philadelphia Phillies' trade-deadline acquisition threw the 14th no-hitter in the history of the organization on Wednesday, giving up just four walks with five strikeouts in a 7-0 win.

How's that for a home debut?

The last Phillies pitcher to pull off the feat was Cole Hamels, back in 2015. But the fact that Lorenzen did so in just his second start with the club, and his first in Philadelphia, was particularly special.

So yes, MLB Twitter was loving it:

Here's what Lorenzen's stats look like in his first two starts with the Phillies: A 2-0 record with six hits, two runs, five walks and 10 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Dave Dombrowski, take a bow.

The Phillies acquired Lorenzen at the deadline for prospect for infielder prospect Hao-Yu Lee in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, a move that was met with some skepticism in Philadelphia given that the rotation has pitched well this season and the team had a need for another right-handed outfield bat.

Dombrowski, Philly's president of baseball operations, told Jayson Stark of The Athletic this week that the trade market didn't have the sort of difference-making bat they were looking for.

They liked that Lorenzen had the ability to operate as both a starter and reliever, however, so they pulled the trigger on that deal:

"He was somebody we had identified all along. We continued to watch him. He was throwing the ball very well. We knew he was going to get traded because the Tigers—they were in a position where they were looking to move players (who could be a) free agent at the end of the year. So it was a matter of then, OK, staying on top of the situation to see if we could make a trade—and, of course, a lot of clubs (were) interested in him."

And now the move looks like a stroke of pure genius for the 63-52 Phillies, who currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Lorenzen has adjusted extremely well to life with his new team.

Historically well.