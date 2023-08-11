Australia vs. France: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The marquee matchup of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals pits co-host Australia against France on Saturday (3 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

Both sides cruised into the final eight with multi-goal victories over Denmark and Morocco.

Australia produced six goals in the last two games, even with star forward Sam Kerr dealing with a calf injury.

France put away 10 tallies in its last two contests to reach the final eight, and it looks like a squad who could hoist the country's first major women's title.

Both sides are after their first World Cup title, but each nation will have to go through three battles to hoist the trophy. England likely awaits in the semifinals and then Spain or Sweden will advance to the final from the top half of the bracket.