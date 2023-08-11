Jonathan Taylor Expected to Return to Colts Next Week amid NFL Trade, Contract Rumors

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor's departure from Indianapolis Colts training camp earlier this week isn't expected to result in a prolonged absence.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Taylor "should be back" next week.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported Tuesday the 24-year-old left camp to rehab his ankle injury off-site, and the team was previously made aware of his plan to rehab away from the club.

Taylor has also been involved in a stalemate with the Colts after requesting a trade following a meeting with Jim Irsay.

Holder previously reported Taylor's trade request was due to "frustration" at not receiving a contract extension and "disagreements" with the team related to the management of his injuries.

