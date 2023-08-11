NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Expected to Be Texans' QB1 Despite Struggles vs. Patriots

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

A rough preseason debut against the New England Patriots isn't going to change C.J. Stroud's status as the likely Week 1 starter for the Houston Texans when the regular season begins.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Dan Graziano said the "expectation" is Stroud is going to remain the No. 1 quarterback on Houston's depth chart unless he looks totally overmatched in the preseason.

"My understanding is that the expectation is still that he'll be the No. 1 quarterback when the season opens unless he looks completely overwhelmed throughout the preseason," Graziano said. "And while obviously the interception stands out, I don't think he looked completely overwhelmed last night."

