C.J. Stroud Worries Texans Fans with Rough Debut vs. Patriots in NFL Preseason

Quarterback C.J. Stroud's Thursday night preseason debut did not go as the Houston Texans rookie would have hoped.

The No. 2 selection of the 2023 draft was picked off on his first drive of the Texans' preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Stroud, who is engaged in a battle for the QB1 spot with 2022 starter Davis Mills, has yet to be named the team's starting quarterback.

His debut preseason performance led viewers to wonder if the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist will be able to find the same success in the NFL as he did at Ohio State, given the higher competition level of his new professional opponents.

Another concern from fans is that Stroud will receive less receiver support in Houston than he was given at Ohio State.

In addition to the interception by Jalen Mills, Stroud was sacked by Daniel Ekuale.

He exited the game before halftime having connected on two of four passes for 13 yards. Despite the small sample size, those numbers had Texans fans worried.

Stroud's early departure from the game left fans wishing the rookie quarterback had gotten the chance to redeem himself later in the evening.

The Texans play against the Miami Dolphins next Saturday before ending the 2023 preseason with a contest against the New Orleans Saints the following Sunday. Stroud will have plenty more opportunities to work toward his first touchdown on an NFL field over these next two weekends.