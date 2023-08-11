X

    C.J. Stroud Worries Texans Fans with Rough Debut vs. Patriots in NFL Preseason

    Julia StumbaughAugust 11, 2023

    Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up during the NFL football team's training camp, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    AP Photo/Michael Wyke

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud's Thursday night preseason debut did not go as the Houston Texans rookie would have hoped.

    The No. 2 selection of the 2023 draft was picked off on his first drive of the Texans' preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ Stroud picked off on his opening drive 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/UGVo9Yv54a">pic.twitter.com/UGVo9Yv54a</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Rough start for CJ Stroud in Foxboro. Texans rookie takes a sack, chased out of the pocket, then picked on successive plays after Houston picked up a first down to start the possession. We'll see if he gets another possesion.

    Stroud, who is engaged in a battle for the QB1 spot with 2022 starter Davis Mills, has yet to be named the team's starting quarterback.

    His debut preseason performance led viewers to wonder if the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist will be able to find the same success in the NFL as he did at Ohio State, given the higher competition level of his new professional opponents.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    CJ Stroud is seeing pressure tonight that he didn't see at Ohio State.

    Nate Tice @Nate_Tice

    think CJ Stroud felt more pressure in his first two NFL preseason drives than in two years at Ohio State

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    Two drives in a rookies first preseason game don't mean a whole lot and facing Belichick makes it even tougher. But one observation from tonight - CJ Stroud struggled under pressure in college. Was my concern coming into the NFL and it showed on those two drives

    Another concern from fans is that Stroud will receive less receiver support in Houston than he was given at Ohio State.

    Ross Patterson @StJamesStJames

    CJ Stroud ain't getting that O-line down in Texas that he had at Ohio State. 😂😂

    Tywin @Bir3xdFly

    I just looked up the Texans WR room.... CJ stroud gonna have a long year boy

    kev mahserejian @RotoSurgeon

    hilarious how much of a downgrade it is for CJ Stroud going from Ohio State's WRs to the Houston Texans

    In addition to the interception by Jalen Mills, Stroud was sacked by Daniel Ekuale.

    He exited the game before halftime having connected on two of four passes for 13 yards. Despite the small sample size, those numbers had Texans fans worried.

    that_one_guy898 @ThatOneGuy_898

    I'll say it again for all the Buckeye/Texan fans out there: CJ Stroud's accuracy PLUMMETS under pressure. The Texans have a bad OLine. It doesn't take a genius to see what's going to happen (and already has in the 1st qtr of the pre-season). Stat line: 2-4, 13 yards, 1 INT.

    CheckRunnerQ @checkrunnerq

    Cj Stroud lookn real timid

    Captain Sandy @IanSanderford_

    Davis mills &gt; CJ Stroud

    Shohei's NOT Overrated, His TEAMMATES Just SUCK @aduran0723

    CJ Stroud gets an F for that performance. I'm actually upset

    eli 🪼 @teehigginsiswr1

    i've seen enough davis mills &gt; cj stroud easily

    Kendall Johns @ItsDeadKenny

    Either the patriots defense is really good, or CJ Stroud and the Texans are in for a very rough season.

    Derek Dunn🔋 @DCDunn52

    Cj Stroud starting off rough 🤦🏾‍♂️

    AJ @Homesteadboy503

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> CJ Stroud is definitely not ready. Sit him for One year and let him learn the game. He was sloppy, looked slow and not ready for the speed of the NFL.

    Stroud's early departure from the game left fans wishing the rookie quarterback had gotten the chance to redeem himself later in the evening.

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    I don't really like that the Texans took CJ Stroud out. His first taste of NFL football ever and you're going to take him off the field with just four pass attempts - one of them a pick? Why not get some more reps in

    🖤💛 (0-0) @SelfmadeJu_

    Really think CJ Stroud should've played through the first half

    J.R @TheLifeuvJR

    CJ Stroud need to be playing the whole half

    Tyler Scotch @Tyler_Scotch

    That CJ Stroud performance really gonna leave a sour taste in our mouth until next weekend… would've loved to see one more series

    The Texans play against the Miami Dolphins next Saturday before ending the 2023 preseason with a contest against the New Orleans Saints the following Sunday. Stroud will have plenty more opportunities to work toward his first touchdown on an NFL field over these next two weekends.