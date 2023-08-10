Collin Morikawa to Donate $1K per Birdie in FedEx Cup Playoffs to Maui Fire Relief

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Star golfer Collin Morikawa pledged to donate $1,000 per birdie during the FedEx Cup Playoffs toward relief efforts in Maui during the ongoing wildfires.

He wrote on Instagram: "Maui has always held a special place in my heart—my grandfather owned a restaurant called The Morikawa Restaurant, on Front Street in Lahaina. Lahaina and additional areas of Maui and the Big Island are currently being decimated by wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, families displaced and it's far from over."

He added that a final decision on the best places for the money to go has yet to be determined given the ongoing nature of the disaster.

Morikawa began his FedEx Cup Playoffs on Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, shooting six birdies en route to a 5-under 65 score.

The playoffs will continue with the BMW Championship next week before the Tour Championship (Aug. 24-27).