Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Bans Fighting, Will Result in Automatic Ejection

Mathieu Belanger/Getty Images

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has banned fighting during the 2023-24 season.

QMJHL players who fight during a game will be automatically ejected and face a potential suspension, according to new safety regulations published Thursday by the league.

Any instigator of a fight will face an automatic one-game suspension, while any participant declared "the aggressor" will be suspended for at least two games.

If a player has already been involved in a fight that season, they will automatically be suspended an additional one game for any other altercations.

The QMJHL has been working toward eliminating fighting from the league since 2020, when the league added a 10-minute misconduct penalty to the usual five-minute major for fighting.

Under those previous rules, players were automatically suspended for one game if determined to be the aggressor or if they had already been involved in three fights.

