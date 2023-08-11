Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The several teams took one step closer to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the Little League World Series starting on August 16 with victories in regional action Thursday.

The New England, Northwest and Great Lakes Regions crowned their champions and the teams that would represent them in the most significant tournament in Little League Baseball.

Meanwhile, teams from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Mountain regions inched closer to their respective title games and a berth into the showcase of their sport's elite.

Thursday's Scores

Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinal: Washington, DC (M O T Little League) def. Delaware (Northwest Washington Little League), 1-0

Midwest Region Semifinal: North Dakota (Fargo Little League) def. Iowa (Johnston Little League), 12-7

Mountain Region Semifinal: Utah (Snow Canyon Little League) def. Montana (Boulder Arrowhead Little League), 2-1

Great Lakes Region Championship: Ohio (New Albany Little League) def. Illinois (Elmhurst Youth Baseball Little League), 4-0

New England Region Championship: Maine (Gray New Gloucester Little League) def. Massachusetts (Canton Little League), 2-1

Northwest Region Championship: Washington (Northeast Seattle Little League) def. Alaska (Dimond-West Little League), 12-1

The day started with the best performance by a pitcher in any regional tournament to this point as Delaware's Mason Guth carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before a lead-off single spoiled his bid.

An RBI double past a diving right-fielder resulted in the only score of the game and gave an otherwise cold DC offense the win. The Northwest Washington Little League squad will square off with Pennsylvania to crown the Mid-Atlantic championship team.

North Dakota responded to Wednesday's loss to their neighbors to the south with a dominant 12-7 victory over Iowa, who actually led early in the game. It was a dominant victory by the Fargo-based team that included two, three-run doubles by Jackson Molden.

They will battle the Sioux Falls, South Dakota team in a rematch to determine the Midwest Region champs.

Utah benefitted from a legitimate web gem of a catch from Harvey Matthews and an RBI double from Damien Richards to push the team past Montana and into the Mountain Region Final against Nevada.

Ohio blanked Illinois, Maine proved to be one run better than Massachusetts and Washington dominated Alaska to claim the Midwest Region title and wrap up the day's loaded lineup.