Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: 'My Job Is Really Easy' to Get 2K Yards with Tua Tagovailoa

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill believes the only thing standing between himself and a 2,000-yard season is availability.

Appearing on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live with Cameron Wolfe and Charles Davis (h/t NFL.com), the Miami Dolphins star explained "my job is really easy" as long as he stays healthy because of how potent the offense is with Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill has been very vocal about wanting to surpass 2,000 yards in 2023. He first made mention of it in July on an episode of his podcast.

There has never been a 2,000-yard season from a wide receiver in NFL history. The record for most yards in a single season is 1,964 set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson led the league in receiving yards last season with 1,809.

Hill's first season with the Dolphins was his most productive in the NFL. The seven-time Pro Bowler set career-highs in targets (170), receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

Tagovailoa's health could be a determining factor in Hill's ability to hit his goal. He had 1,408 yards in Tagovailoa's 13 starts last season (108.3 yards per game). If you multiple that out over an entire 17-game season, it comes out to just over 1,841 yards.

There's also the factor that Tagovailoa either didn't finish every game he started or was playing through an injury in those 13 starts. He suffered a concussion late in the first half of a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that took him out of the game.

In a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion at some point but played the entire game. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but his head appeared to hit the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa has said he used the offseason to practice jiu-jitsu in an attempt to learn how to fall to protect his head from injuries.

A healthy Tagovailoa had the Dolphins' offense playing like one of the best units in the NFL last season. Hill has proven himself to be virtually uncoverable in any system as long as he has a quarterback capable of getting him the ball.