Browns Rumors: Shelby Harris Signs Free-Agent Contract After 1 Season with Seahawks

Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris agreed to deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz reported Harris' contract can pay him up to $5.3 million.

The 31-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks after the Denver Broncos included him in the outgoing trade package for Russell Wilson. He had 44 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss in 15 appearances.

The Browns were clearly committed to addressing the defensive line despite making a pair of notable additions earlier this offseason. They signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million contract and used a third-round pick on Baylor's Siaki Ika.

Cleveland listed Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott as the starters in its unofficial depth chart ahead of Friday's preseason clash with the Washington Commanders. Because he has a clear experience edge, the team may have designs on replacing Elliott with Harris on the first string alongside Tomlinson.

Elliott started every game for the Browns last year and had two sacks and five tackles for loss. But he was also part of a defensive front that was among the most porous in the league.

Cleveland ranked in the bottom half the league in rushing yards (135.0) and yards per carry (4.7) allowed, and the advanced numbers were even less flattering. Per Football Outsiders, the team was 28th in adjusted line yards and 27th in stuffed rate.

After back-to-back losing seasons, the Browns will want to take some clear steps forward in 2023. Now, they have a defensive line that aligns with their increased expectations.