Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm Join Luke Donald on Team Europe for 2023 Ryder Cup vs. USA

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the first two members of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup, captain Luke Donald announced Wednesday.

McIlroy will be making his seventh straight Ryder Cup appearance. He has posted a 12-12-4 overall record across his six previous appearances.

Rahm is part of Team Europe for a third straight Ryder Cup, posting a 4-3-1 record.

Team Europe will likely walk into the Ryder Cup as significant underdogs with several golfers ineligible after leaving the DP World Tour in favor of LIV Golf. Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson are among the major names who will not be competing for the European team.

"I think the European team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it's up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up," McIlroy told reporters last September.

"But I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway. It was sort of, we did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point."

The United States' Ryder Cup team will allow LIV golfers to compete, though it's unclear if they will be selected.

The U.S. has won two of the last three Ryder Cups after Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014.