Boxing Star Claressa Shields, PFL Agree to Multiyear Contract for MMA Return in 2024

Boxing Star Claressa Shields, PFL Agree to Multiyear Contract for MMA Return in 2024August 9, 2023
Undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields is going back to mixed martial arts in 2024.
Shields announced on Wednesday she has signed a new "seven-figure deal" with PFL.
PFL CEO Peter Murray issued a statement (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto) about Shields' re-signing with the promotion:
"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement. Claressa and the PFL share a fighter-first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome 'The GWOAT' back to the PFL and the sport of MMA."
Shields' new deal continues a positive trend for PFL of landing marquee stars. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion in May that also gives him the ability to pursue boxing fights.
Shields originally signed a three-year deal with PFL in November 2020. The agreement allowed her to compete in non-tournament mixed martial arts bouts as a lightweight. She went 1-1 in two fights during the 2021 season.
Her first MMA bout was a TKO victory over Brittney Elkin on June 10. She lost by split decision to Abigail Montes in her second fight three months later.
The 28-year-old has had three boxing matches since the start of 2022. She most recently defeated Maricela Cornejo by unanimous decision on June 3 to retain the undisputed middleweight title.
In her career, Shields has a 14-0 record as a boxer and has won two Olympic gold medals as a middleweight in 2012 and 2016.