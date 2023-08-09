Boxing Star Claressa Shields, PFL Agree to Multiyear Contract for MMA Return in 2024

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields is going back to mixed martial arts in 2024.

Shields announced on Wednesday she has signed a new "seven-figure deal" with PFL.

PFL CEO Peter Murray issued a statement (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto) about Shields' re-signing with the promotion:

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement. Claressa and the PFL share a fighter-first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome 'The GWOAT' back to the PFL and the sport of MMA."

Shields' new deal continues a positive trend for PFL of landing marquee stars. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion in May that also gives him the ability to pursue boxing fights.

Shields originally signed a three-year deal with PFL in November 2020. The agreement allowed her to compete in non-tournament mixed martial arts bouts as a lightweight. She went 1-1 in two fights during the 2021 season.

Her first MMA bout was a TKO victory over Brittney Elkin on June 10. She lost by split decision to Abigail Montes in her second fight three months later.

The 28-year-old has had three boxing matches since the start of 2022. She most recently defeated Maricela Cornejo by unanimous decision on June 3 to retain the undisputed middleweight title.

In her career, Shields has a 14-0 record as a boxer and has won two Olympic gold medals as a middleweight in 2012 and 2016.