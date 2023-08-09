Super Bowl Champ Melvin Gordon: NFL RBs 'Kind of Screwed' Until 2030 with Current CBA

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III has weighed in on the ongoing discourse around players at the position struggling to find long-term contracts from teams.

Speaking to reporters from training camp, Gordon explained running backs are "kind of screwed" at least for the duration of the current collective bargaining agreement that runs through the 2030 season.

"At the end of the day, the talking and this and that is not going to get anything done," he added. "I think we just have to shine in the brightest moments when we get to the playoffs. The backs that are on that team got to take initiative to be like -- you know what -- I'm going to take over."

The market for running backs has diminished in recent years. The position had the second-lowest franchise tag value in 2023 ($10.091 million), ahead of only kickers/punters ($5.39 million).

The tag amount this year is an increase from where it was the previous two years, but still down by more than $2 million from its high-water mark in 2017 ($12.12 million).

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) and Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) were all given the franchise tag by their current teams, but none of them were able to reach long-term contract agreements with the clubs before the July 17 deadline.

Pollard signed the one-year tender with the Cowboys. Barkley signed an adjusted franchise tag with the Giants. Jacobs has yet to sign his deal with the Raiders and has been a holdout from training camp.

There are several notable running backs still available in free agency, including Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott.

Austin Ekeler sought a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers early in the offseason because they didn't want to give him a new contract. He ultimately rescinded his trade request and got $1.75 million in incentives added to his deal by the Chargers, but he's still set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Jonathan Taylor is in a standoff with the Indianapolis Colts. He wants an extension and has requested a trade, but the team hasn't given in to either demand at this point.

All of the issues facing running backs led to a large group of players at the position holding a Zoom call to discuss the depressed market and potential solutions, but nothing concrete was agreed upon.

Gordon signed a one-year deal with the Ravens shortly before the start of training camp on July 21. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, despite not playing in a game for the team after joining their practice squad in November.

The 30-year-old began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2018. He played three seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2020 to '22 before being waived on Nov. 21.