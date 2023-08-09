Eagles' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

Eagles' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1August 9, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles do not have too many positions to worry about on their depth chart ahead of their preseason opener with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles know who most of their 22 starters will be for Week 1, so the preseason will be more about figuring out depth pieces across the roster.
However, there is one spot of concern at linebacker, where the Eagles lost T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, their two leading tacklers from 2022.
The Eagles signed veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham this week to help with the depth at that position. Those moves should put pressure on the other linebackers to perform better in preseason and training camp.
The fascinating depth story comes at wide receiver, where Devon Allen, a star 110-meter hurdler, will try to make the roster with a skill set few players possess.
All Linebackers
The Eagles' most pressing concern on defense is figuring out their linebacker depth chart.
Nakobe Dean is expected to start in the middle, but he has missed a handful of practices with an ankle injury.
Veterans Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham were signed earlier in the week, and they should get some in-game snaps to show what they can bring to the defense.
Free-agent signing Nicholas Morrow and special teamers Christian Elliss and Shaun Bradley are among the other linebackers competing for spots throughout the depth chart.
The Eagles staff needs to receive some clarity about the linebacker depth chart on Saturday, and that could lead to Jack and Cunningham taking over vital roles around Dean and Haason Reddick.
The defensive line and secondary alignments should be set for the regular season, so all focus on Saturday and the following two preseason contests will be on the linebacker battle.
Tyler Steen
Tyler Steen lost out on first-team snaps at right guard to Cam Jurgens.
That does not mean Steen will not play a major role on the offensive line in 2023. He is one injury from being thrust into the interior unit.
The 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama might play in a variety of positions against the Ravens with the starters not expected to take too many snaps.
Philadelphia needs a backup tackle to Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. It could get that with veteran Dennis Kelly, but he has also played at guard during his NFL career.
Steen will likely not earn a starting spot with any preseason performances unless Jurgens drops off at the same time, but the Eagles need to feel confident with their offensive line reserves, and that is why the Alabama product can be so important to the team.
Devon Allen
Devon Allen was activated from the non-football injury list on Tuesday.
The Olympic-level hurdler can be an asset to the Eagles with his speed, but he needs to make a mark in preseason to prove he belongs on the roster.
The top part of the wide receiver depth chart is already set with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheus are competing for time in the slot and should both make the roster.
That leaves one or two roster spots left for Allen or any of the other wide receivers to fill.
Allen owns a clear advantage with his speed, but he needs to put the complete package together to earn his spot on the 53-man roster.
The former Oregon player should get plenty of looks, if he can play, and he needs to develop a good rapport with Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee and/or Ian Book at quarterback to put himself in the best position possible to be active in Week 1.
Allen could also be utilized in the return game because of his speed, but the first thing to watch with him is how he fits into the offense.