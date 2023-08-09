Eagles' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles do not have too many positions to worry about on their depth chart ahead of their preseason opener with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles know who most of their 22 starters will be for Week 1, so the preseason will be more about figuring out depth pieces across the roster.

However, there is one spot of concern at linebacker, where the Eagles lost T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, their two leading tacklers from 2022.

The Eagles signed veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham this week to help with the depth at that position. Those moves should put pressure on the other linebackers to perform better in preseason and training camp.

The fascinating depth story comes at wide receiver, where Devon Allen, a star 110-meter hurdler, will try to make the roster with a skill set few players possess.