Logan Paul Tells Conor McGregor He's 'Next' After Dillon Danis Fight Announcement

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Logan Paul hasn't even fought Dillon Danis yet, but he's already calling out Conor McGregor.

A matchup between Paul and Danis—an MMA fighter who last fought for Bellator in 2019—was announced on Tuesday, but Paul quickly used it as an opportunity to poke McGregor:

Paul, a YouTuber and WWE performer, hasn't boxed since June 2021 when he took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition. He lost his only professional bout against KSI in 2019.

The comments come as Paul's brother, Jake Paul, has been feuding with McGregor on social media. If there is one thing the Paul brothers are genuinely good at—and no, it isn't boxing—it's drumming up interest in potential fights down the road. Similar to McGregor, they play the role of heel to near perfection.

So put the Paul brothers and McGregor together, and you get one giant circus.