    Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Eyes Logan Paul Boxing Match: 'Can't Duck Me Forever'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 8, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Le’Veon Bell takes the ring before his cruiserweight bout against Uriah Hall of Jamaica at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Former NFL running back and current professional boxer Le'Veon Bell has his sights set on a match with Logan Paul, although the latter is currently set to face Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis on the Oct. 14 Misfits Boxing event card.

    Bell has apparently not taken kindly to that and called out Paul for "ducking" him.

    Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell

    lol you really can't duck me forever <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> .. at some point you're gonna have to see me in that boxing ring

    Bell might have to wait a bit (or forever), because Paul notably wants to face off against ex-featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor next.

    Logan Paul @LoganPaul

    You're next <a href="https://t.co/pU9edfuVlY">https://t.co/pU9edfuVlY</a>

    Previously, Bell called out both Logan and his brother, Jake, saying he would beat them in the ring during an appearance on No Jumper. He also said neither is anywhere "near the same caliber athlete" as him.

    Bell played in the NFL from 2013-2017 and again from 2019-2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best days were with the Steelers (2013-2017), where he made three Pro Bowl teams and two All-Pro teams. All told, he had 7,996 scrimmage yards and 42 scores in five years.

    The last three years of his career weren't as successful as he bounced around the league, but Bell's five-season run made him one of the best running backs of his time.

    He's since turned to professional boxing after his NFL career. Bell is 1-1 with a unanimous decision defeat to retired MMA fighter Uriah Hall in Oct. 2022 and a UD victory over British YouTuber JMX last April. Both fights went four rounds.

    Bell also beat fellow ex-star NFL running back Adrian Peterson via fifth-round knockout in an exhibition match last September.