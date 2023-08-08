Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Eyes Logan Paul Boxing Match: 'Can't Duck Me Forever'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former NFL running back and current professional boxer Le'Veon Bell has his sights set on a match with Logan Paul, although the latter is currently set to face Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis on the Oct. 14 Misfits Boxing event card.

Bell has apparently not taken kindly to that and called out Paul for "ducking" him.

Bell might have to wait a bit (or forever), because Paul notably wants to face off against ex-featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor next.

Previously, Bell called out both Logan and his brother, Jake, saying he would beat them in the ring during an appearance on No Jumper. He also said neither is anywhere "near the same caliber athlete" as him.

Bell played in the NFL from 2013-2017 and again from 2019-2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best days were with the Steelers (2013-2017), where he made three Pro Bowl teams and two All-Pro teams. All told, he had 7,996 scrimmage yards and 42 scores in five years.

The last three years of his career weren't as successful as he bounced around the league, but Bell's five-season run made him one of the best running backs of his time.

He's since turned to professional boxing after his NFL career. Bell is 1-1 with a unanimous decision defeat to retired MMA fighter Uriah Hall in Oct. 2022 and a UD victory over British YouTuber JMX last April. Both fights went four rounds.

Bell also beat fellow ex-star NFL running back Adrian Peterson via fifth-round knockout in an exhibition match last September.