Report: ACC Considering SMU Along with Cal, Stanford Amid Expansion Rumors

Cal and Stanford reportedly aren't the only schools the ACC is looking at as conference realignment rumors continue.

While Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported the ACC is looking into adding the two Pac-12 schools, he also noted the league has "explored the possibility" of bringing in SMU as well.

"Administrators are expected to continue examining the expansion options and will review financial models for both scenarios—adding three or adding just two," Dellenger wrote.

SMU has a proud football history with players such as Doak Walker and Eric Dickerson starring for the program. Even now, it is coming off four consecutive winning seasons, including when it went 10-3 in 2019.

However, it is easy to get overlooked in a smaller conference in today's college football world, and the Mustangs are in an American Athletic Conference that recently lost notable programs in UCF, Cincinnati and Houston.

With that as the backdrop, Dellenger reported that SMU has discussed switching conferences with the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC for more than a year.

There may now be an opportunity.

The college sports landscape has completely altered in recent days with Oregon and Washington joining USC and UCLA on the way to the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah going to the Big 12 with Colorado. The future of the Pac-12 is very much in doubt with Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Stanford hanging in the balance.

The ACC has not made the headline additions of its conference counterparts but could look to do so given the current situation.

Dellenger explained "financials are the most significant piece to a potential ACC expansion" thanks to a locked-in media rights agreement with ESPN "that pays league members only a portion of Big Ten and SEC TV cash."

Schools have to weigh the additional travel costs of adding other programs with what value they would bring, but SMU has something working in its favor.

"The university would arrive at a reduced rate," Dellenger wrote. "Employing a rich donor base and a healthy desire to advance to the Power Four level, the university is open to forgoing conference distribution pay for their first several years in a new league."

It remains to be seen how—and if—the ACC will respond to the changes happening around it, but SMU might be moving up from the American Athletic Conference if it gets its wish.