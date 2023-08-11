What If Derrick Henry Played Edge? Top NFL RBs Who Could Star at Other Positions

4 of 6

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Reasons for success: Christian McCaffery has become one of the best running backs in the league due to his Swiss Army Knife-like skillset. In 2019, he became just the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

But that wasn't just a fluke as he's logged more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage every year he's been healthy and has flirted with or eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark three times.

Versatility is one of the biggest factors NFL general managers and scouts look for in a safety, and seeing as McCaffery has already shown that on offense, it'd likely be the same story on the other side of the ball.

His 4.48-second 40-yard dash time would give him plenty of speed for sideline-to-sideline range as a deep safety, and his impressive 6.57 three-cone would allow him to line up in man coverage to mirror and match wide receivers on sharp-breaking routes.

Size-wise, the Stanford product isn't the biggest guy at 5'11.25" and 202 pounds, but he's nearly identical to a two-time All-Pro safety in Kevin Byard (5'11.25" and 212 pounds).

Biggest Hurdle: While McCaffery does have a lot of tools in his toolbelt, strength is not one of them. He only put up 10 reps on the bench press at the combine and that could be an issue when it comes to run support as a safety. Asking him to play in the box likely wouldn't go over well, limiting him to more of the center field type of role.

Contract comparison: A unique skillset comes with a unique contract as McCaffery is currently the highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64.1 million contract ($16 million and change per year). Derwin James has the top contract among safeties and only makes about $3 million more than that and Harrison Smith ranks fifth at $16 million a year.

So, this is a rare situation where a running back is probably better off with his current idea, seeing as McCaffery would have to be a top-three safety to earn a raise and a minor pay bump at that.