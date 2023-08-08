The Top 4 Options to Replace USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski

0 of 4

Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It's not a matter of if U.S. Soccer will look for a new manager to lead the U.S. women's national team. It's a matter of when.

After the United States struggled at the Olympics in Tokyo back in 2021, finishing with a bronze medal that perhaps even flattered their performances and had many of the same tactical and personnel issues at the 2023 World Cup, Vlatko Andonovski's time in charge of the team will come to an end in the near future.

For U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker and USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf, finding the right person to replace Andonvoski should be their top priority. The Paris Olympics start in less than a year and the U.S. will work to have a permanent hire in place well before then.

The United States should be able to find an extremely qualified coach to lead the women's national team for this next tournament cycle. Though they came up short this summer, there's a ton of appeal behind the USWNT position: it's likely still the biggest job in women's soccer. Now with the chance to get the U.S. back on top after a poor cycle, there's a potential narrative boost behind the position, too.

So, who are some of the top options to replace Andonovski? Let's take a look.