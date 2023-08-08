Ciara Announces She's Expecting 3rd Child with Broncos' Russell Wilson in New Video

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

R&B singer Ciara announced she and her husband Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together in a social media post on Tuesday.

Ciara posted a video on Instagram featuring the caption "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib" while showing off her baby bump.

The child is Ciara's fourth. She has a son with rapper Future that was born in 2014.

Ciara and Wilson have been together since 2015, and the couple married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017 and a son three years later.