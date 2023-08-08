X

    Ciara Announces She's Expecting 3rd Child with Broncos' Russell Wilson in New Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2023

    NEW YORK, USA, September 02: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara Wilson in the team box of Serena Williams of the United States during her match on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles third round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 2nd 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    R&B singer Ciara announced she and her husband Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together in a social media post on Tuesday.

    Ciara posted a video on Instagram featuring the caption "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib" while showing off her baby bump.

    Pop Crave @PopCrave

    Ciara announces she is pregnant with her fourth child, third with husband Russell Wilson. <a href="https://t.co/1sQNtxXvmj">pic.twitter.com/1sQNtxXvmj</a>

    The child is Ciara's fourth. She has a son with rapper Future that was born in 2014.

    Ciara and Wilson have been together since 2015, and the couple married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2017 and a son three years later.