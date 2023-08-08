Ron Rivera: Some Commanders Players 'Concerned' with Eric Bieniemy's Intensity

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

The Washington Commanders aren't used to the level of intensity that Eric Bieniemy has brought to the team since being hired as offensive coordinator.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday that some players have approached him to discuss their issues with Bieniemy, with one of the problems being that they are "a little concerned" by his intensity, according to ESPN.

Rivera added that he told the players to "just go talk to [Bieniemy]" and to try to "understand what he's trying to get across to you."

Bieniemy also addressed his level of intensity while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

"Yes, I am intense and I would be afraid too at the start if I didn't know it," he said. "... But I'm always up front and I'm always honest. ...I expect us to be the team that we're supposed to be. It's not going to be easy, but everybody's not going to like the process."

Rivera said that he didn't expect Bieniemy to tone things down because he found plenty of success while coaching the Kansas City Chiefs. The 53-year-old seemingly concurred.

"I'm proud of these guys. Excuse my language, but it's been some good s--t to watch," he told reporters.

"I'm always going to be loud and I'm always going to be vocal. I'm always going to demand from our leaders. ... I want our guys to clearly understand that we're not taking anything for granted."

Bieniemy served as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 2018-22, leading an offense that includes Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to two Super Bowl titles during his tenure under head coach Andy Reid.

The Commanders, meanwhile, have made the playoffs just once in the Rivera era and likely haven't played under such demands given their lack of success.

But while some players have expressed concern, others are buying into Bieniemy's coaching, including veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has played under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

McLaurin said during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast:

"I think I've noticed, even from my journey at Ohio State (I learned that) where you gain more through the unselfishness. You gain more when you put yourself on the side and putting all you can in for the team. I think EB breathes that. I think Coach Rivera has breathed that since he got here. I think the defense and their staff breathes that as well. And I think ownership breathes that. So I think we finally have that synergy to where we've got everything in the right direction. We've got the right people in the right places."

McLaurin is one of the highlights in a Commanders offense that also includes wide receiver Jahan Dotson and running back Brian Robinson. If those players are buying in, that's a good sign for Washington.

However, it's unclear who will start at quarterback for Bieniemy and the Commanders this season. It could be 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell, though veteran Jacoby Brissett is also on the roster and hasn't been ruled out to start.