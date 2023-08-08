Cardinals Will Scout Caleb Williams, QBs Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, GM Ossenfort Says

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may have Kyler Murray locked up through 2028, but that won't rule the franchise out of the quarterback sweepstakes in the 2024 NFL draft.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was vocal about the franchise's intentions to "scout everybody" leading up to the draft, and that includes USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, among others.

Ossenfort said, via The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"We're going to scout quarterback, running back, offensive tackle, everything. We're going to put values on guys, and we're going to compare them to players on our team. I had a lot of experience doing that with all those years in New England when Tom (Brady) was in place. It didn't mean we didn't go out and scout quarterbacks every year. We still want to get an evaluation. We want to understand strengths, weaknesses and how those players compare to the players we have. That's not going to change. That's something I've got experience doing, and we're going to do the same thing here moving forward."

The Cardinals selected Murray first overall in the 2019 draft, but the team hasn't found much success in his four-year run as the starting quarterback despite his skill. Arizona has made the playoffs just once, which came during the 2021 campaign.

Additionally, Murray is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 season and he's unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign.

If the Cardinals have another disappointing season and land a top pick in the 2024 draft, selecting a quarterback like Williams might be a no-brainer.