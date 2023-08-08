Fantasy Alert: Brandon Aiyuk's Confidence 'Through the Roof,' per 49ers' Deebo Samuel

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is displaying a new sense of swagger in the eyes of teammate Deebo Samuel.

"From year one to now, his confidence level is through the roof," Samuel said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "He walks in, he walks out every day like 'Nobody can guard me.' You walk around with that type of attitude and you take it out there to the field, it can only translate. He took his game to another level."

Aiyuk took a big step forward in 2022, setting career highs in the three major receiving categories (78 receptions, 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns). He finished ahead of Samuel and George Kittle as San Francisco's leading receiver.

Niners receivers coach Leonard Hankerson told Wagoner he's working to make sure the 25-year-old isn't content with what he did a season ago.

"I talk to him all the time, I say you are going from 800 yards your first year to 900 your second year, now this year you hit 1,000," But how close were you to having 1,400 yards? And three or four more touchdowns? ... Him continuing to have that open mindset of 'Every day I've gotta work on everything and I've gotta still prove myself.'"

Between the combined presence of Samuel and Kittle along with the general uncertainty at the quarterback position in San Francisco, it's tough to get a full read on Aiyuk's fantasy football ceiling.

But it's hard not to be bullish on his potential when he has made incremental improvements since entering the league in 2020. Clearly his confidence isn't in short supply.