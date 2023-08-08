Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Leighton Vander Esch Is 'Most Important' Part of DAL Defense

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Ask any outside observer who is the most important piece to the Dallas Cowboys' dominant defense, Leighton Vander Esch probably doesn't come up first.

Or second.

Or probably even third or fourth.

But to the players in the Cowboys locker room—most notably Micah Parsons—Vander Esch's presence is vital to keeping things on track.

"He's the most important piece," Parsons told Todd Archer of ESPN. "That's one person I was super excited to have back. You talk about someone that knows and commands the defense inside out, making sure everyone is lined up, attention to detail. What he puts into the game can't be replicated. I mean, he got a chance to work with Sean Lee and I can feel like Sean Lee rubbed off on him. Every bit of his game just reminds me of (it), how he runs to the ball, his aggressiveness, how he just asserts everyone, gets everyone lined up, his willingness to move around."

Vander Esch burst onto the scene with an All-Pro rookie campaign in 2018, but injuries caused him to miss significant time in 2019 and 2020, leading to the team declining his fifth-year option and allowing him to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

The Boise State product has since rebounded with a pair of strong seasons in 2021 and 2022, leading to the Cowboys signing him to a two-year, $8 million contract in March. His production has never reached the 2018 heights, but his steady presence in the middle helps Parsons to rove all over the field and emerge as one of the sport's premier defensive playmakers.