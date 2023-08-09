Early Look at Stanley Cup Odds for Every NHL Team

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's the view that every NHL team wishes it had.

The Vegas Golden Knights ascended to the top of the hockey mountain in early June when they vanquished the Florida Panthers in five games and earned the first Stanley Cup in the expansion franchise's brief but successful six-year history.

But as a new season approaches, the onus is on the champs to repeat.

Meanwhile, 31 other teams will be angling to keep that from happening, though some certainly seem more likely to be in a decisive position than others.

The good people at DraftKings have their minds on that scramble for supremacy even in the dead of summer, in the form of updated odds for each team to be the one hoisting the silver chalice by the time the calendar flips back to late spring.

The B/R hockey team crunched the numbers and divided the wannabe 2023-24 champions into a series of tiers ranging from those with little realistic hope to those who'll consider the season a failure if they're not the ones planning a mid-year parade.

