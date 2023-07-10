Winners and Losers of the Alex DeBrincat to the Red Wings Trade

1 of 5

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

DeBrincat has two 40-goal seasons under his belt already at 25 years old and he accomplished that task on pretty weak teams -- it's not like his numbers were pumped up too hard by his teammates.

He lost a bit of his finishing touch last season, dropping from 41 goals and 78 points in 82 games with Chicago in 2021-22 to 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games with Ottawa in 2022-23. His shooting percentage dropped from 15.2 percent to 10.3 percent, so you figure there's a good chance something as luck-based as that can come back up again, especially with the help of someone like Dylan Larkin.

When DeBrincat is on top of his game, he's an electric, creative, offense-producing forward who will generate quality chances and finish off shots. The Red Wings need exactly that as they've constructed the right depth throughout the rebuild, but are lacking the clutch scoring only high-end talent can produce.

Then there's the extension. There's no doubt, even with DeBrincat's down 2022-23, that he was expected to command something in the eight-by-eight range. Instead, I'd consider the four-year, $7.875 AAV contract a hometown deal, especially when you consider the cap is allegedly going to sky rocket in the next three offseasons that DeBrincat will now be locked up for on something of a bridge deal.

All of this is great news for the Red Wings. You've got the hometown kid looking to prove himself and taking less money to be there.

Yes, Detroit had to give up a first-rounder, a middle-six player and an enticing prospect, but it was worth it at this stage in the Yzerplan that was growing more urgent.