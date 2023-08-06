Winners and Losers of the Erik Karlsson Trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins

1 of 7

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

When Kyle Dubas joined the Penguins, he had a tall order to fulfill.

He had to make an aging team get back into Stanley Cup contention. His free-agent signings were underwhelming even though they improved their bottom-six forward group (which was absolutely necessary) and he re-signed Tristan Jarry to a potentially regrettable long-term contract.

The Penguins needed more of a lift and they needed a way to better impact their offense in general. Adding Erik Karlsson to his very veteran group is a big way to do just that. Players like Karlsson are rare and even though he's 33, he can clearly still get it done and be the best in the league at producing points.

Dubas was able to get the Sharks to eat some of the money on Karlsson's contract while also eating part of Jeff Petry's to send him back to Montréal. He's got Karlsson for the next four years and Petry has two years left on his. That's a net win.

Giving up a 2024 first-round pick hurts, but that's the cost of adding an elite player and you give that up every time, especially when you consider yourself a contender. He also cleared up the backup goalie situation by sending Casey DeSmith to the Canadiens which presses Alex Nedeljkovic into the No. 2 spot behind Jarry.

Results there are to be determined, but that's one of the lesser aspects of this deal for Pittsburgh. The key part is they got the best player in the entire trade and one of the best in the league, period, and got the Sharks to pay for some of his salary.