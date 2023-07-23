Updated Best Trade Landing Spots for Capitals Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov

0 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A lot can change with time when it comes to trade speculation, but when it comes to the Washington Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the one thing that's changed is the sense of urgency to trade him out of D.C.

You may recall it was just more than a month ago we kicked around six teams to which the Capitals star could wind up in a trade. The Vegas Golden Knights had just won the Stanley Cup and the offseason was about to begin in earnest for everyone across the NHL. Fast forward to now, and Capitals GM Brian MacLellan confirmed Kuznetsov requested a trade and he's been "aggressive" in trying to find a trade partner.

Rumors about Kuznetsov wanting to get out of Washington have kicked around for a few years now, but now that his request has been confirmed by the GM, it changes the tone surrounding the situation. Instead of mystery about it all, there's a resignation that his time with the Capitals is about to end.

Now that we've gone through the draft and free agency signings have been taken care of for the most part, which teams could/should be interested clears up just a little bit. Our crystal ball might be foggy, but we're going to examine which teams should definitely be interested in the 31-year-old highly skilled centerman.