NHL Trade Rumors: Sharks' Erik Karlsson Being Pursued by Penguins, Hurricanes

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams pursuing a trade for San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported the Penguins remain in hot pursuit of Karlsson, whom they nearly acquired on July 1. The Hurricanes have also been a strong bidder for the reigning James Norris Trophy winner.

The Sharks are expected to continue exploring a trade for Karlsson as they look to retool their roster after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Karlsson is coming off a sterling 2022-23 campaign, setting career highs in goals (25), assists (76) and points (101) but somehow posting the second-worst plus-minus of his career (-26) due to the team's failings.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06 last season and have been determined to improve their veteran-laden roster. Karlsson would instantly be a fit in the first line and give Pittsburgh a much-needed boost on both sides of the ice. His dynamic passing could also help lessen the load on the aging forwards group led by Sidney Crosby.

The Hurricanes have made the playoffs five straight seasons and likely view Karlsson as a potential final piece to their championship puzzle. Carolina reached the conference finals for just the second time in the past decade but was swept with ease by the Florida Panthers.

Adding Karlsson would be a signal to the fanbase that the front office is all in on creating a championship contender next season.

Karlsson is under contract through the 2026-27 season with an average annual salary of $11.5 million.