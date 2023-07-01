Tristan Jarry, Penguins Agree to New 5-Year, $5.375M AAV Contract

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Tristan Jarry will man the crease in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Saturday that they have signed the veteran goaltender to a five-year contract worth $5.375 million annually. The deal will keep him in the Steel City through the 2027-28 campaign.

The Penguins selected Jarry in the second round of the 2013 draft and he made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, his career didn't begin to blossom until the 2019-20 season when he posted a 20-12-1 record, .921 save percentage, 2.43 goals-against average and three shutouts in 33 games (31 starts).

The 28-year-old had a career-year in 2021-22, posting a 34-18-6 record, .919 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and four shutouts in 58 games (56 starts). He finished seventh in Vezina Trophy voting and was named a Metropolitan Division All-Star for the second time in his career.

Jarry is coming off an inconsistent 2022-23 season that contributed to the Penguins missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign.

The British Columbia native posted a 24-13-7 record, .909 save percentage, 2.90 goals-against average and two shutouts in 47 games, all starts. The struggles were likely due to the fact he was playing through multiple injuries, which he revealed after the season ended.

Jarry will continue to serve as Pittsburgh's starting goaltender in 2023-24 with Casey DeSmith expected to be his backup. The Penguins also signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a one-year deal on Saturday, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Pittsburgh is projected to have $933,158 in cap space, according to CapFriendly.