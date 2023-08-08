Anthony Joshua Set to Fight Robert Helenius After Dillian Whyte's Failed Drug Test

James Chance/Getty Images

Robert Helenius is stepping in on short notice to be Anthony Joshua's opponent Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN), Helenius agreed to be Joshua's new opponent after the original opponent, Dillian Whyte, took a drug test that yielded "adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol," this past weekend.

Joshua commented on the change, saying: "This wasn't in the script. ...I am laser-focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night."

Helenius is a 39-year-old veteran born in Sweden and raised in Finland, and he has 36 career professional fights to his credit.

The 32-4 Helenius has won multiple lower-level titles in the heavyweight division and gone up against some big names over the years, including Whyte and Deontay Wilder.

Helenius lost both of those bouts, including a first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Wilder in October 2022.

This past weekend, Helenius bounced back with a third-round technical knockout win over Mika Mielonen. In a remarkably rare move at the highest level of heavyweight boxing, Helenius will fight twice in the span of one week when he clashes with Joshua on Saturday.

Joshua, 33, was once considered the best heavyweight in the game, as the Englishman began his career a perfect 22-0. Since then, he has gone an uneven 3-3, bringing his mark to 25-3.

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked Joshua in 2019, beating him for the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, although Joshua won them back in a rematch.

Joshua dropped the titles again in 2021, falling to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The rematch last year in Saudi Arabia was closer, but Usyk prevailed by split decision and retained the titles.

Joshua got back on track in April when he beat Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision at the O2 Arena.

While Joshua is vying to get back in the title picture and can do so with a win over Helenius, beating Joshua would perhaps fast track Helenius to the first major championship match of his career.