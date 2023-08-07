Cowboys' Ronald Jones 'Will Miss Some Time' Due to Groin Injury, McCarthy Says

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Dallas Cowboys are down a running back.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Ronald Jones will "miss some time" after he suffered a groin injury during Saturday's Blue-White Practice.

This development comes after he was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. It is not known how long Jones will be out.

Jones signed with the Cowboys in May and is projected to be the backup behind running back Tony Pollard. Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke all appear to be in-house options to replace Jones in the immediate future.

Jones spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season. He has 2,244 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

While the options on the roster appear to be the likely replacements, an intriguing face still looms in free agency. The team parted ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, but have maintained that they are still interested. The still appear to be in the market for the back, and the injury to Jones could be the event that pushes the needle towards a reunion.

Elliott had 876 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022 and helped the team reach the divisional round of the playoffs. He would still slide into the second-string role behind Pollard, but that familiar one-two punch could help the Cowboys going forward.