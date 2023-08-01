X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Return on New Contract 'Not Ruled out at All'

    Erin WalshAugust 1, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Since the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, team owner Jerry Jones has maintained that the running back could be back with America's Team in 2023.

    Jones was asked Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper) about the possibility of re-signing Elliott this summer and he said that "he's not ruled out at all."

    However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters and downplayed a return for Elliott in the wake of Ronald Jones' suspension for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when asked why not bring back Ezekiel Elliott: "Well, because of the reps. We're just not going to hit a bump and then give up on the path. We want to see these young guys. I want to see them play in games."

    After posting the first 1,000-plus rushing yard season of his career in 2022, Tony Pollard enters the 2023 campaign as Dallas' top running back.

    With Jones out to start the year, Dallas' depth at running back will be tested as Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle will serve as backups to Pollard. That said, bringing back Elliott may not be a bad idea, especially considering he rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

    Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Return on New Contract 'Not Ruled out at All'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon