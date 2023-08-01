Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Return on New Contract 'Not Ruled out at All'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Since the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, team owner Jerry Jones has maintained that the running back could be back with America's Team in 2023.

Jones was asked Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper) about the possibility of re-signing Elliott this summer and he said that "he's not ruled out at all."

However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters and downplayed a return for Elliott in the wake of Ronald Jones' suspension for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

After posting the first 1,000-plus rushing yard season of his career in 2022, Tony Pollard enters the 2023 campaign as Dallas' top running back.

With Jones out to start the year, Dallas' depth at running back will be tested as Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle will serve as backups to Pollard. That said, bringing back Elliott may not be a bad idea, especially considering he rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.