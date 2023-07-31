X

    Cowboys' Ronald Jones II Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones (32) runs off the field during mini camp on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> RB Ronald Jones suspended two games for violating the PED policy. <a href="https://t.co/jfCKw68Gdp">pic.twitter.com/jfCKw68Gdp</a>

    Jones, 25, is attempting to make the Cowboys as a backup option for Tony Pollard, alongside players like Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn, though the team may ultimately seek veteran help.

    Charean Williams @NFLCharean

    Ronald Jones wasn't the answer as the backup running back even before his two-game suspension for PEDs. The Cowboys needed a veteran backup running back before today. They need one even more now.

