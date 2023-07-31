Cowboys' Ronald Jones II Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Jones, 25, is attempting to make the Cowboys as a backup option for Tony Pollard, alongside players like Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn, though the team may ultimately seek veteran help.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.