Titans' DL Coach Terrell Williams to Serve as HC vs. Bears; Mike Vrabel to Assist

AP Photo/File

The Tennessee Titans are switching things up this preseason.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that defensive line coach Terrell Williams would serve as head coach for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, while Vrabel would serve as an assistant coach.

"This is a great opportunity for him and for us," Vrabel said. "... We'll go into the game with things we need to get done and I'm sure he'll try to do that and I will help him. I do think it will be a great opportunity. Well deserved."

Williams has been on the Titans coaching staff since 2018 and was promoted to assistant head coach this offseason. He also spent time on the then-Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins coaching staffs. He had also worked in the collegiate ranks before that.

He played for East Carolina in college and had three summer internships with the NFL during his collegiate coaching career. This will be his first game in a head coach role at any level.

This opportunity comes at a time when Black coaches have had difficulty landing head coaching jobs in the NFL. Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who helped develop quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a superstar, took the same role with the Washington Commanders after not landing a head-coaching gig this offseason.

Williams' opportunity, though just in the preseason, will allow him to gain experience that he could potentially relay into a head coaching position down the line. Vrabel noted that he will be present but will give the keys to Williams starting on Friday and that Williams will be the one making all personnel decisions for the game.