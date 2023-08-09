Under-the-Radar College Football Teams That Can Alter 2023 Championship Races

0 of 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

While a national championship is the ultimate goal every season, the reality is dozens of college football teams will not be part of that conversation for long.

But the spoiler role isn't a bad consolation prize.

Sure, it's not the ideal outcome. When we remember the 2022 season, though, the role South Carolina played is undeniable. Despite finishing with an 8-5 record, the Gamecocks ended the College Football Playoff hopes of both Tennessee and Clemson in November.

South Carolina has the potential to again be a thorn for premier contenders, along with a handful more.

If you envision a Venn diagram, these programs would be positioned in the overlap of a mid-tier contender with a large number of opportunities against top conference and/or national competition.