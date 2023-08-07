Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Monday Scores and Bracket Results

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

There was no shortage of high-stakes contests as regional action ahead of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series continued Monday.

While the LLBWS starts in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 16 and will end with the championship game on Aug. 27, teams have to qualify through difficult regional competitions. Monday brought semifinal contests in a number of the different brackets.

Here is a look at the results, which are courtesy of the LLBWS website:

New England Region Scores

Massachusetts vs. Maine, 1 p.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

Midwest Region Scores

Nebraska def. Kansas, 9-3

Wisconsin vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. ET

Full bracket available here.

Southeast Region Scores

Tennessee def. Georgia, 4-0 (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

Metro Region Scores

New Jersey vs. New York, 4 p.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

Great Lakes Region Scores

Kentucky def. Indiana, 7-6

Ohio vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

Mountain Region Scores

Montana def. Wyoming, 8-4

Full bracket available here.

Southwest Region Scores

Louisiana vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

West Region Scores

Hawaii vs. Southern California, 8 p.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

Mid-Atlantic Region Scores

Maryland vs. Delaware, 7 p.m. ET

Full bracket available here.

Northwest Region Scores

Alaska vs. Washington, 12 a.m. ET (semifinal)

Full bracket available here.

In a matchup fitting for a Saturday afternoon in the SEC, Tennessee defeated Georgia 4-0 in the day's first semifinal.

The story was Tennessee's pitching and defense, as Nash Carter set the early tone on the mound and never looked back. Throw in some excellent defense and multiple diving catches behind him, and Georgia's offense didn't have much of chance as it was eliminated.

Three runs in the bottom of the second inning was enough run support, and Tennessee's Williamsport dreams are still alive.

Monday wasn't all about pitching duels, as Nebraska cruised past Kansas with a convincing 9-3 victory.

Hagan Gates was the star with an inside-the-park home run in the top of the third inning on a towering fly ball to right field.