Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2023 Regular Season

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46): Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías Both End the Year Healthy and Hot

The Dodgers ought to feel relatively safe atop the NL West. Even if their lead is "only" four games, they're running hot at 27-13 since June 20 and they have an easier remaining schedule than their closest pursuers.

But if the Dodgers really want to position themselves for a World Series run, they need Kershaw and Urías pitching like aces again. Things are looking up in this respect, as Kershaw is due off the IL on Aug. 10 and Urías has pitched well in five of his last six starts.

2. San Francisco Giants (62-52): Wilmer Flores Gets Offensive Help and They Shock the Dodgers

If anyone is going to catch the Dodgers, it's probably the Giants. They're 33-22 since June 7, and that's even though their offense has yet to establish any kind of consistency.

So it goes in the second half, wherein Flores has a hot bat amid a bundle of cold ones. Not to name names, but Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto are among those who need to come to the rescue if the Giants are going to be more than a wild-card team.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57): The Offense Gets Back on Track and They Salvage a Wild Card

Speaking of sputtering offenses, the Diamondbacks scored runs in every which way through June, but it's been diminishing returns ever since then. They've produced only 3.6 runs per game amid a 7-23 slide since July 2.

There are no catastrophic injuries at play here. It's just a collective slump, and one that Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte need to take the lead in snapping the team out of it in order to salvage a wild-card berth.

4. San Diego Padres (55-59): A Late Surge Puts Them in Position for a 2022 Repeat

For what it's worth, the Padres are 17-13 since dropping to a season-low-tying eight games under .500 on July 2. But they're also 7-8 in their last 15 games, thus indicating that whoever cursed them to mediocrity this year is still getting their way.

Amid this vexing situation, all we can really do is shrug our shoulders and simply say the Padres need to finish strong. You know, sort of like they did last year before they mounted a surprise run to the National League Championship Series.

5. Colorado Rockies (45-68): They Finish with a Winning Record at Home

The Rockies have had a bad team all year, and it didn't exactly get better when they shipped off Randal Grichuk and C.J Cron at the deadline. A hard landing seems all but guaranteed.

However, the Rockies might at least salvage a winning record at Coors Field. That's where they're already relatively tough to beat at 25-30 with 26 games still to go. The goal should be to win at least 16 of those.

