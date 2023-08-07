Trea Turner Thanks Phillies Fans for Standing Ovations with Billboard

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia fans aren't notorious for their ability to be forgiving.

That's why Trea Truner has been especially grateful to the City of Brotherly Love as it has embraced him amid his struggles during his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans have continued to give Turner a standing ovation when he steps to the plate, giving him the type of encouragement not often seen for high-paid superstars who are in a slump.

And to show his gratitude, the 30-year-old shortstop took out billboards across the city saying thank you to the Phillies' faithful, further endearing himself to the fanbase.

With the Phillies coming off an incredible run to the World Series in 2022, Turner was the organization's big free-agent acquisition this past offseason, paying him a monstrous 11-year contract worth $300 million.

And thus far the results haven't been great.

Turner is currently batting.238/.291/.377 with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 109 games. It's the lowest batting average of his career since 2015 when he was first called up by the Washington Nationals for 27 games.

Despite all that, Philly fans haven't lost the faith. And when Turner does succeed, they always make sure to show him extra love.

Like when he hit a three-run homer Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals.

So, while the on-field product might be rough, Turner's first season in Philadelphia is a good sign of what could come from a special relationship between himself and the fanbase.

And who knows, all this support could help Turner come the postseason with the Phillies holding on to one of the NL's Wild Card slots.