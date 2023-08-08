The 10 Best NBA Players Who Changed Teams This Offseason

0 of 10

Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

When hoop historians look back upon the 2023 NBA offseason, they may not remember it as a splash-filled summer of dramatic changes.



Now, the trade market could change that yet—trade requests from Damian Lillard and James Harden are still outstanding—but so far, we haven't seen the cosmic shifts the basketball gods sometimes put into play. Well, not in trades or free agency, that is. (The arrival of a basketball-playing alien is a different discussion.)



We have, however, seen several notable hoopers change teams this season. And, through a combination of statistical analysis and the old, reliable eye test, we can spotlight—and rank—the 10 best players to switch uniforms this summer by way of trades or free-agency signings.

