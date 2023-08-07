Eagles' Jalen Hurts Drew Inspiration from Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in Offseason

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Hurts didn't look for other quarterbacks for inspiration this offseason.

Instead, he took to the hardwood.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were his biggest inspirations this offseason in figuring out how to improve his game.

"I think just the overall development. Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ (Michael Jordan) and Kobe [Bryant] and how they diagnose their game," Hurts told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I've always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat … Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn't think or couldn't process."Trying to put that to sleep."

Hurts is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign that saw him throw for 3,071 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while adding 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He finished second in MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes and led Philadelphia to its first NFC championship since their Super Bowl LII win.

The Eagles rewarded Hurts with a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Only Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert are paid more on an annual basis.

It was a remarkable year-over-year improvement for Hurts, who came into the 2022 season with questions about whether he could even be a starting NFL quarterback—let alone be a franchise face. Having proved all his doubters wrong, Hurts' goal for 2023 will be to follow in Bryant and Jordan's footsteps and start adding some hardware to his new pile of cash.