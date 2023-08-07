Report: Bears' Justin Fields 'Looks Like a Different QB' and Is 'Decisive' in Camp

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Chicago Bears star Justin Fields made significant strides in his second NFL season, and he might be poised to take another step forward in 2023.

"Those in the building can attest that Fields looks like a different QB than he did last training camp, and on Sunday, he was decisive on almost every throw," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy also explained how the 2021 first-round pick is in a new phase of his development.

"Last year was probably, 'I'm going to do my job,' and playing the position at the highest level is being in control of it all," he said to Fowler. "He's on his way to being able to do stuff like that. That part has been really fun in training camp. We were in 101 classes, now we're in 201 and 301 classes."

