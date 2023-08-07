Lionel Messi's Updated Stats, Highlights Since Joining Miami After Epic Win vs. DAL

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is loving life in MLS.

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas on penalties on Sunday in the Leagues Cup after the teams were deadlocked at 4-4 through regulation.

Messi accounted for two of Miami's goals, scoring the opener in the sixth minute and delivering the equalizer in the 85th.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also converted his club's first penalty in the shootout. Miami found the back of the net on all five of its tries, with Benjamin Cremaschi dealing the decisive blow.

Messi has yet to make his official MLS debut, with all four of his appearances so far coming in the Leagues Cup. His production to date is eye-popping.

With a bevy of celebrities on hand for the occasion, the 36-year-old came on as a substitute against Cruz Azul on July 21 and promptly scored the winner on a free kick in second-half injury time.

He has since added six more goals and one assist to his overall account.

Inter Miami might be last in the Eastern Conference, but they have quickly catapulted themselves to the top of the Leagues Cup title race. The Herons will be back in action Friday in the quarterfinals as they await either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC.

Messi is on track to make his maiden voyage in MLS on Aug. 20 against Charlotte.