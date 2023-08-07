Justin Thomas 'Beyond Gutted' to Miss 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs by 1 Spot

Logan Whitton/Getty Images

It's not often PGA Tour players fall to the ground in stunned disbelief during their round.

But it's also not often that one of the Tour's headline players misses the FedExCup playoffs by mere inches on a dramatic chip shot on the 18th hole.

That is what happened to Justin Thomas on Sunday during the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. While Thomas played well and tied for 12th place at 11-under for the tournament, he ended the week in 71st place in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 70 advanced to the St. Jude Championship, which is the first tournament of the playoffs.

He tweeted that he was both "gutted" and "proud" of his effort:

As Brentley Romine of Golf Channel explained, Thomas entered the tournament 79th in the standings. He played his way into contention by the end of his final round and could have snuck in if Lucas Glover fell into a three-way tie for second or worse or a handful of players in 11th place dropped back.

Alas, Glover won the tournament, and the other scenario did not play out.

Making it all the more painful was how close Thomas was to chipping his way into the playoff field on his final hole of the tournament:

This is the first time in his nine seasons on the PGA Tour that Thomas missed the playoffs.