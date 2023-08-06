Simone Biles: Return to Competitive Gymnastics Has Been Roller Coaster of Emotions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Simone Biles returned to competitive gymnastics with a bang, winning the U.S. Classic on Saturday.

It was the first time she competed since coming down with the twisties at the Tokyo Games, and Biles said after the fact it was an emotional experience:

Biles, 26, was once the biggest star in the sport, winning five medals—including four golds—at the 2016 Rio Games. But she took home just a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam in Tokyo after withdrawing from a number of events due to issues spotting her landings on twisting jumps.

But after her performance Saturday, the question surrounding her career is an obvious one—will she make at attempt to compete at the 2024 Paris Games?

"I'm in a really good spot and who knows?" she told reporters. "I'm not going to think so far ahead."